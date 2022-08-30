Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Increases By 31.1%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOSEW opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

