Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Drops By 30.1%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

JZXN opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Jiuzi worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

