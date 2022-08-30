Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Declines By 24.7%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.7 days.
Repsol Price Performance
OTCMKTS:REPYF opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.23.
About Repsol
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYF)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.