Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Declines By 24.7%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.7 days.

Repsol Price Performance

OTCMKTS:REPYF opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Get Repsol alerts:

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.