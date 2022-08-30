Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Rises By 27.3%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Saga Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 41.4% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGA opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.52. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 10.79%.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.