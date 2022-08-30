SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. SHPING has a total market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $162,530.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHPING has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

