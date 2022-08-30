SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.42.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

