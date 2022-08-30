Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam boosted its position in Snap-on by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $221.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

