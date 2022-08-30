Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Sony Group by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

