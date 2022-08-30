Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 260.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Sprinklr worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 25.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.