Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Sprott worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprott by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprott by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprott by 75.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SII opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $966.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

