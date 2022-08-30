SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of SPS Commerce worth $29,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,030,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,615,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

