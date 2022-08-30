srnArt Gallery (SACT) One Day Volume Tops $39.00

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $62,225.73 and $39.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.