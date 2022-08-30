STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of STAAR Surgical worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 41.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

