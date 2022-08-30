StormX (STMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.70 Million

StormX (STMX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $78.70 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StormX Profile

StormX is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

