Stratis (STRAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $67.39 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $94.09 million and approximately $67.39 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003292 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001165 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002780 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014428 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015256 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,492,385 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
