Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 25,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,568,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,898.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $7.84.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth about $705,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 106.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.