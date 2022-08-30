Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,807.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,807.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

