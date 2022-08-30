Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Raised to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $9.08 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 421.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $12,366,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 133.5% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 637,500 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

