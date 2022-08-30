Sumokoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $832,139.20 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $832,139.20 and approximately $2,693.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00751015 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,163,093 coins and its circulating supply is 47,463,093 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

