Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$45.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$61.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$22.86 and a one year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CSFB set a C$63.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

