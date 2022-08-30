Supercars (CAR) One Day Volume Hits $13,915.00

Supercars (CAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Supercars token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001252 BTC on exchanges. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $13,915.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Supercars has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00135279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

