suterusu (SUTER) Market Cap Tops $1.97 Million

suterusu (SUTER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $22,020.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars.

