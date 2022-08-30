Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Swap (XWP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $59,412.29 and $7.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,670,052 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

