Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Swingby has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $113,454.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,677,364 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.