Swirge Market Capitalization Achieves $820,208.42 (SWG)

Swirge (SWG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Swirge has a total market capitalization of $820,208.42 and approximately $47,642.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swirge coin can now be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swirge has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00832062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Swirge Coin Profile
Swirge’s total supply is 79,709,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,559 coins. The official website for Swirge is swirgepay.com. Swirge’s official Twitter account is @swirgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Swirge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Swirge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swirge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.