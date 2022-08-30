Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,700 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,344,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 212,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 152,940 shares during the period.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RVMD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.69. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.