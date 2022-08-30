Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.5 %

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.