Swiss National Bank Has $2.80 Million Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Gladstone Land worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 99,208 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

LAND stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.96 million, a PE ratio of -84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

