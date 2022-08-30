Swiss National Bank Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $910.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

