Swiss National Bank Has $2.92 Million Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.44 million, a PE ratio of -586.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

