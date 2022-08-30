Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 563.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $109.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

