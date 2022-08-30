Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,500 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Deluxe worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 38.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 202,008 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Price Performance

NYSE:DLX opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $861.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

Deluxe Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.