SYL (SYL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.64 Million

SYL (SYL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. SYL has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $28,720.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYL has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

SYL Profile

SYL (CRYPTO:SYL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

SYL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYL using one of the exchanges listed above.

