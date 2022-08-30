TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,790 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Orla Mining worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039,517 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

