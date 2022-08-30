TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $942.97 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.24%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

