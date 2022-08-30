TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CSW Industrials worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CSWI stock opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $2,514,078. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

