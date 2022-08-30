TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $13,896,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $9,956,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $9,876,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter.

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,688 in the last 90 days. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

