TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $76.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.