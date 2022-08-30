TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 144,834 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,834 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 971,529 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $9,598,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 393,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 253,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

ALHC stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,592,744 shares of company stock valued at $56,744,272 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

