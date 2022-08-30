TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,868 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.53.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $188.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

