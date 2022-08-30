TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 535 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Summit Insights reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

