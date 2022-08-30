Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,959 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 18,121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,426,000 after buying an additional 334,757 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 500,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 171,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 288,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 185,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PCT stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.06.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

