Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 888 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $202,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

