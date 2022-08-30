Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 10,127 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.46. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Fordyce acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tupperware Brands

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

