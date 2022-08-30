Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $103,000 Stock Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rover Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROVR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROVR opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

