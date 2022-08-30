Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $208,000 Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.