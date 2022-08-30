Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOW opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,050 shares of company stock worth $301,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

