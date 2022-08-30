Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 467 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Buckle were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 621,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

