Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 231,423 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gannett were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $748.66 million for the quarter.

GCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

