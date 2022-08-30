Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $700.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.56.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

